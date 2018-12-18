Molde Offer 'No Comment' on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United Links

Molde Offer 'No Comment' on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United LinksDecember 18, 2018
Molde have offered "no comment" on the possibility of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacing Jose Mourinho as manager of Manchester United.
Simon Peach @SimonPeach
A senior figure at Molde has responded with a "no comment" about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & the Man Utd vacancy. The message ends with 😀 - interpret that emoji (something I never expected to write) as you please
Solskjaer predominantly played as a striker for the Red Devils for 11 years, famously scoring the winner in the UEFA Champions League final to help the club win the treble in 1999.
He has been linked with the United hot seat after the club announced Mourinho had been dismissed on Tuesday. Plans have been outlined to appoint a caretaker manager for the rest of the season.
Following Mourinho's departure, BBC Sport's Simon Stone reported 45-year-old Solskjaer is a candidate to fill the role, while Sam Wallace of the Daily Telegraph wrote that United could also bring back Mike Phelan as assistant. Phelan worked in the same role under Sir Alex Ferguson from 2008-13.
