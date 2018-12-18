Big Ten's Jim Delany 'Happy to Discuss' College Football Playoff Expansion

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Count Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany among those who would be open to a discussion about the College Football Playoff expanding its field.

"The Big Ten would be happy to discuss structure issues with colleagues," Delany told The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. "It's probably a good idea, given all of the conversations and noise around the issue, to have discussions with our colleagues.

"The Big Ten would definitely have conversations."

