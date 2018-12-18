Paul Pogba 'Caption This' Social Media Post Deleted After Jose Mourinho Sacking

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has deleted a post on his social media accounts that went up within an hour of the Red Devils confirming they had sacked manager Jose Mourinho.

United announced on their official website on Tuesday morning they had decided to part ways with Mourinho, two days on from the team's 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Pogba didn't play a part in that game, and following the announcement of Mourinho's departure, this bulletin was added to his Twitter and Instagram accounts before being removed:

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was not happy:

The relationship between the France international and the former United boss was reportedly frosty, with Mourinho confirming earlier in the campaign that Pogba would no longer captain the team, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian.

As Jackson noted, the decision came after Pogba said that United should be looking to play a more attacking brand of football at Old Trafford. It's said that the former Juventus midfielder has wanted to leave the club since January 2018 and Barcelona bid for him in the summer

It was recently reported by the Daily Telegraph that Mourinho called Pogba a "virus" in front of the squad and accused the midfielder of lacking "respect."

While many will consider the message to be in poor taste from Pogba, football journalist Elko Born offered a possible explanation:

United confirmed in their statement announcing Mourinho's departure that they will look to appoint a caretaker manager until the end of the season before pursuing a new full-time coach.

It will be intriguing to see how Pogba fares under a new boss, starting with the Red Devils' trip to Cardiff City on Saturday.