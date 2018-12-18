Andy Robertson Says Liverpool Have EPL Title Belief After Manchester United Win

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has said there is a belief among the Reds squad that they can win the Premier League title after coming through a difficult spell with flying colours.

The Merseyside outfit have been in brilliant form recently, with their emphatic 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday their fifth win in a row in all competitions.

Given the tough fixtures the Reds have come through in that period, and the fact they are still the Premier League leaders from Manchester City by a point, Robertson has said there's a confidence pulsing through the squad, per David Anderson of the Daily Mirror:

"Of course we believe we can stay there. We're in December, we know how tough this period is, but we are top of the league. We have just got to keep this period going. We know how good Man City are, but we believe we can stay top. ...

"It's been a huge few weeks. People maybe looked at the fixtures and thought 'Everton, it's a derby, always tough, Bournemouth, always tough, Napoli must-win, and Man Utd, speaks for itself' yet we have come out unscathed. But we need to move on—we can't take our eye off the ball."

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Getting results in these types of games has enhanced hopes on the red half of Merseyside that this will be Liverpool's season at last in the Premier League. At the moment, the balance within the squad and the ferocity with which they play is proving too much for opponents.

After Sunday's showdown, Neil Atkinson of The Anfield Wrap suggested this is a team that's beginning to improve, too:

Robertson epitomises what Liverpool are all about under Jurgen Klopp, and he's blossomed since moving to Anfield last summer.

The Scotland captain has clearly benefitted from the work of his coach and is now arguably the standout left-back in the league. His forays down the left flank are consistently a path into dangerous positions for Liverpool, while his tenacity in all aspects of his play have helped endear Robertson to the Anfield crowd.

After Sunday's encounter, even former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was impressed with the work done by the 24-year-old:

Football journalist Simon Austin commented on how well Liverpool have done nurturing a rough diamond like Robertson into the talent he is:

Liverpool are up against a serious opponent for the title in the form of City, and given Pep Guardiola's side picked up 100 points on their way to glory last season, it's difficult to look past the defending champions as the favourites.

However, Robertson and his team-mates have every right to believe they can go all the way this season based on what we've seen so far. Building confidence with key wins like those mentioned will be crucial when it comes to the crunch portion of the campaign for the Reds—they face City on January 3 in the first of many huge games in 2019.