Bernd Leno Says He Would Make Same Decision Again After Southampton Error

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has said he has no regrets over his mistake against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday and said he would make the same decision again.

The Gunners lost the match 3-2, with Charlie Austin scoring the winning goal for Saints after an error from the German. Leno flapped at Shane Long's cross, allowing the Southampton striker to head into an unguarded net.

However, when quizzed about his involvement in the goal, the Arsenal stopper didn't seem too downbeat about his contribution, per the Evening Standard (h/t Thomas Bristow of the Daily Mirror):

"The last goal was a little bit unlucky for me because I wanted to get the cross because Austin was completely free and it was so close.

"I touched the ball a little bit but I missed it so it was a little bit unlucky. No risk, no fun. Maybe next time I will get the ball or I will stay on the line look at the ball and nobody says 'You came out and didn’t get the ball'. That’s the life of a goalkeeper but I would do it again."

Clive Rose/Getty Images

The defeat was the first for Arsenal in 22 games and saw them lose ground on the top four after wins for Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. In addition to poor goalkeeping, the Gunners' injury-ravaged defence was pulled apart by Ralph Hasenhuttl's team.

While Leno has performed well in the main for the Gunners, there have been times when his mistakes have been costly.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece said he thinks the former Bayer Leverkusen man was a little too reckless in his play prior to Austin's goal:

Earlier in the campaign, Leno also spilled a cross that allowed James Milner to give Liverpool the lead against Arsenal in a match that eventually finished 1-1.

Despite being behind Petr Cech in the pecking order at Arsenal to begin the season—the German has only started 10 times in the top flight—Leno has made a number of errors that have led to goals for the opposition in the Premier League:

Those who tracked Leno's progress at Leverkusen will be aware of the fact he does have clangers in his locker on occasion.

While he is adept at making spectacular saves—as he did in on Sunday from Maya Yoshida when the score was 2-2—and distributing with precision, the bold way in which he operates means there are moments when he can look silly.

The Gunners faithful will be hoping that as he gets used to his time in English football those lapses become less frequent, as all the technical tools are there for Leno to be a huge success.

Based on his recent assessment of his performance against Saints, the German certainly won't lose confidence in his ability in the months to come.