Lil Wayne Says Kobe Bryant Is a Better Player Than Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Lil Wayne performs during Hot 97's
Brad Barket/Associated Press

Lil Wayne came through with a hot take when arguing about the best player in NBA history, saying Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan.

The rapper responded to fan questions in the first episode of The Bumbu Room (warning: NSFW), and the final one asked who was better between Jordan and Bryant (2:57 mark):

"These days they think the tough question is Jordan or LeBron. No. Jordan or Kobe is the tough question," Wayne said. "Lord, forgive me. Jordan, forgive me. But it's Kobe."

Bryant certainly put together an outstanding NBA career, winning five NBA titles while being named to 18 All-Star teams. However, few would argue he was better than Jordan, and most at this point would say LeBron James is the better overall player.

Still, Lil Wayne clearly isn't afraid to drop the world on its head.

Related

    Joerger Says Bagley/Fox Are the Next KD/Russ 🤔

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Joerger Says Bagley/Fox Are the Next KD/Russ 🤔

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Thunder Pick Up Donovan's Contract Option

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thunder Pick Up Donovan's Contract Option

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    The 1 Thing Holding Back Every Contender

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The 1 Thing Holding Back Every Contender

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Exec: LA Will 'Probably' Trade Ingram at Some Point

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Exec: LA Will 'Probably' Trade Ingram at Some Point

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report