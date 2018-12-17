Lil Wayne Says Kobe Bryant Is a Better Player Than Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Brad Barket/Associated Press

Lil Wayne came through with a hot take when arguing about the best player in NBA history, saying Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan.

The rapper responded to fan questions in the first episode of The Bumbu Room (warning: NSFW), and the final one asked who was better between Jordan and Bryant (2:57 mark):

"These days they think the tough question is Jordan or LeBron. No. Jordan or Kobe is the tough question," Wayne said. "Lord, forgive me. Jordan, forgive me. But it's Kobe."

Bryant certainly put together an outstanding NBA career, winning five NBA titles while being named to 18 All-Star teams. However, few would argue he was better than Jordan, and most at this point would say LeBron James is the better overall player.

Still, Lil Wayne clearly isn't afraid to drop the world on its head.