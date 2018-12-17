Eric Reid's Cleats vs. Saints Feature Colin Kaepernick, Black Panther Members

Eric Reid's Cleats vs. Saints Feature Colin Kaepernick, Black Panther MembersDecember 18, 2018
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid has been one of the most vocal activists in the NFL, and now he is continuing his message with his cleats.
He explained the importance of the design on Twitter ahead of Monday's clash with the New Orleans Saints:
Eric Reid @E_Reid35
My cleats for tonight. Much thanks and appreciation to the artist @2cent_bmike. Here’s his take on the inspiration behind his design, “It’s a tribute to the history of protest , centered around the quote “if not us , who? If not now, when? “ meaning we all benefit and stand on... https://t.co/x9PNkmwTK0
Among the images of people protesting is Reid's former teammate Colin Kaepernick, who appreciated the cleats:
Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7
My brother @E_Reid35 coming with the heat tonight! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/mSJm4MTDun
The shoes also reference the Know Your Rights Camp, a youth campaign started by Kaepernick.
Reid was one of the first to join Kaepernick in protesting racial injustice and police violence while kneeling during the national anthem when both were members of the San Francisco 49ers. The safety has continued to kneel while a member of the Panthers.
