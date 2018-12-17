Eric Reid's Cleats vs. Saints Feature Colin Kaepernick, Black Panther Members

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid has been one of the most vocal activists in the NFL, and now he is continuing his message with his cleats.

He explained the importance of the design on Twitter ahead of Monday's clash with the New Orleans Saints:

Among the images of people protesting is Reid's former teammate Colin Kaepernick, who appreciated the cleats:

The shoes also reference the Know Your Rights Camp, a youth campaign started by Kaepernick.

Reid was one of the first to join Kaepernick in protesting racial injustice and police violence while kneeling during the national anthem when both were members of the San Francisco 49ers. The safety has continued to kneel while a member of the Panthers.