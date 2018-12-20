Early National Signing Day 2018: Pro-Player Comparisons for the Top 15 Signees

0 of 15

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

National signing day brings the college football world one step closer to the arrival of next year's star freshmen, but the incoming talent has already made an impression on us.

Watch their highlight reels, and it's clear why they're considered elite prospects. Their respective styles offer reminders of players who've made it to the highest level—the NFL.

Please remember the comparison is not a career projection. That discussion is well in the future and unfair to the prospects involved.



We've highlighted the best 15 players who are known to have signed. Others may have sent in a national letter of intent but decided not to announce, and the school is keeping it quiet too.