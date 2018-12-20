Early National Signing Day 2018: Pro-Player Comparisons for the Top 15 Signees

Early National Signing Day 2018: Pro-Player Comparisons for the Top 15 SigneesDecember 20, 2018
National signing day brings the college football world one step closer to the arrival of next year's star freshmen, but the incoming talent has already made an impression on us.
Watch their highlight reels, and it's clear why they're considered elite prospects. Their respective styles offer reminders of players who've made it to the highest level—the NFL.
Please remember the comparison is not a career projection. That discussion is well in the future and unfair to the prospects involved.
We've highlighted the best 15 players who are known to have signed. Others may have sent in a national letter of intent but decided not to announce, and the school is keeping it quiet too.
Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
Comparison: Darqueze Dennard, Cincinnati Bengals
Not only does Andrew Booth have slightly above average size for a cornerback, but his ball skills are outstanding as well.
Booth has terrific recognition and quick feet, and that combination made him a nightmare to target in high school. The Clemson-bound defender also laid a few crushing hits when breaking on the ball, showing off much-desired physicality for a defensive back.
Dennard has collected three seasons of 47-plus tackles, adding 15 pass defenses and three interceptions for the Bengals.
Zacch Pickens, DE, South Carolina
Comparison: Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens
Zacch Pickens doesn't jump off the tape in a similar way to higher-ranked defensive ends. What he comparatively lacks in explosiveness, however, he atones for with brains.
The 5-star is exceptionally patient when setting the edge and understands when to throw up his hands to swat passes. By no means is Pickens slow—he ran for 889 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior—but he's more productive in pursuit than winning off the snap.
Wormley put together an impressive career at Michigan without being a top-tier athlete. He always seemed to be in the right spot at the right time, posting 32.5 tackles for loss in college before the Baltimore Ravens used a third-round pick on him in 2017.
Logan Brown, OT, Wisconsin
Comparison: Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons
Active feet can bring out the best of a lineman. Logan Brown doesn't move for the sake of moving; he bends at the knees, not hips.
That's a crucial part of blocking fundamentals because it allows the player to gain leverage without sacrificing balance. Brown must be refined as a pass protector, but his blend of flexibility and strength regularly shows in the running game.
While we're admittedly hesitant to compare Brown with someone who earned a $75 million extension in July, his stature and run-blocking drive are reminiscent of Matthews.
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Comparison: Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
Although a highlight reel doesn't tell a complete story, much of Garrett Wilson's production came on verticals, fades and screens. When a player relies on athleticism to beat the competition, it can result in an uneasy transition from high school to college.
Wilson, however, put route-running skills and hand usage on display in camp environments. That mix of technical skills suggests he'll be a Day 1 contributor at Ohio State.
Listed at 6'0" and 195 pounds, Woods has plenty of speed to win vertically yet doesn't rely on it. He's crafty after the catch and has the full route tree at his disposal.
Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
Comparison: Christian Kirksey, Cleveland Browns
In eighth grade, Owen Pappoe had already collected numerous offers from power-conference teams. His recruitment started early and didn't slow until Wednesday when he signed with Auburn.
Pappoe is a well-built player whose speed and aggressiveness are obvious appeals of an elite linebacker. But he also shows a good understanding of when and how to pass off receivers in zone coverage, and he drives well on underneath throws to either find the ball or challenge blockers and disrupt the play.
Kirksey will occasionally contribute as a blitzer, but he's particularly impactful in open space and is active in coverage.
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Comparison: Telvin Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars
While sideline-to-sideline speed is Nakobe Dean's biggest asset, the new Georgia commit is more than a highly athletic linebacker.
The 5-star is plenty aggressive and can throw a punishing hit, and his rapid recognition suggests a very smart player. Although Dean needs to clean up his tackling form and roll through tackles instead of going shoulder-first, it's not a prevalent issue.
Dean is similarly active to Smith, who is adept at identifying what's happening and the best route to make a tackle before a blocker has time to move upfield and engage him.
Wanya Morris, OT, Tennessee
Comparison: D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals
There's no perfect mold for an offensive lineman, but Wanya Morris surges out of his stance when pulling or blocking for a screen. Combined with sheer strength, it's clear why he's such a coveted prospect.
Morris sometimes drops his head while bracing for contact in pass protection. If not corrected, that will be problematic opposite an edge-rusher with developed countermoves. Still, it shows Morris' desire to deliver a violent hit at initial contact.
Injuries have plagued Humphries' career, but his quickness and strength have offset some technical concerns.
John Emery Jr., RB, LSU
Comparison: Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
John Emery Jr. is plenty quick, but a physical style boosts his production. Defenders aren't taking him down without wrapping up.
Listed at 5'11" and 206 pounds, Emery is a sturdy runner who reaches top speed in a hurry. He doesn't quite have breakaway speed to offer, but the LSU signee atones for it with excellent vision and balance on contact along with that physicality.
Chris Carson has become Seattle's lead back and is approaching a 1,000-yard season despite posting a long run of only 26 yards.
Kenyon Green, OT, Texas A&M
Comparison: Taylor Moton, Carolina Panthers
While his future might not necessarily be at tackle, Kenyon Green has enticing skills inside that potential versatility.
Though not explosive, the 5-star is a functional athlete who is best as a run-blocker right now. Speed-rushers may give Green some challenges, but his ready hands suggest a sturdy pass protector in the future. His punch can stun defenders, and he's especially tough to shed once locked on.
Moton, a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2017, spent much of his rookie season as a backup tackle. His development in 2018 is one of few positive stories in Carolina this season.
Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
Comparison: Bradley Roby, Denver Broncos
The brother of NFL-bound Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill, Daxton Hill—who flipped from Michigan to Alabama back to Michigan—is poised to make an impressive name for himself.
In recruiting videos, it's important for recruits to spotlight themselves prior to a snap. There's no mistaking which player is Hill—just follow the person who's basically a blur on the screen. Hill's mix of recognition and speed is nothing short of special.
Roby's predraft concerns were pretty similar to those for Hill, who will benefit from a college strength and conditioning program. They both play a physical brand of football despite below-average size.
Trey Sanders, RB, Alabama
Comparison: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
Trey Sanders is patient in his first steps, but he's always searching for a crease to attack and put his breakaway speed on display.
Once he finds that lane, there's not much defenses can do; the 5-star is probably gone. While some running backs seem to fight with the ball for catches, Sanders looks comfortable as a receiver. With a 6'0", 214-pound frame, he's tough to take down on initial contact.
Jones has worked his way into a lead role for Green Bay. His biggest asset is bursting through the hole and quickly hitting top speed. Jones has slowly gained Aaron Rodgers' trust as a pass target, and not simply for checkdowns and screens.
Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
Comparison: Leonard Floyd, Chicago Bears
Zach Harrison split out as a receiver in high school, so that should describe the 6'5.5", 243-pounder's athleticism. He's quick off the ball, and terrific length creates a huge issue for ball-carriers who try to simply side-step Harrison. Not gonna happen.
The biggest knock on Harrison is he seems to rely heavily on strength and stature right now. That works at a lower level where he's bigger and stronger than most blockers, but Harrison needs to develop a better plan with improved hand usage.
Floyd, while considerably improved fundamentally, has struggled with consistency in Chicago. If he's not winning as a speed-rusher, opponents can minimize Floyd's impact.
Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
Comparison: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Derek Stingley jumps off the highlight reel with tremendous burst, long strides and a knack for reading the quarterback.
He's most dynamic while playing in zone, jumping routes as well as identifying and tracking down open receivers. Stingley, who's headed to LSU, should be involved in returning kicks too.
Alexander intercepted seven passes at Louisville, also returning a punt for a touchdown. At the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, he posted a blazing 4.38-second 40-yard dash. He's become one of the league's breakout rookie stars with his stellar awareness.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Comparison: Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Kayvon Thibodeaux's quickness for his size is remarkable, and that speed often translates into violent finishes.
He's an explosive defensive end who offers elite edge-rushing potential. Thibodeaux is more athletically gifted than technically sound entering college, but he's flashed enough ability to disengage from blockers to be confident he'll develop those traits.
Thibodeaux hasn't displayed great bend, something that hurt Hunter in college. However, with the right coaching, Hunter became a star. Thibodeaux can be molded into something special too.
Nolan Smith, DE, Georgia
Comparison: Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs
If Nolan Smith times the snap, good luck stopping him.
When the Georgia-bound standout can sprint past an offensive tackle, it's over. Smith's closing speed is sensational. He consistently recognizes ideal angles in pursuit, but that'll become a bonus asset if he develops a secondary pass-rush move.
Ford is most effective when he successfully bends the edge or tracks down ball-carriers with his speed on second effort. Fail to handle his burst, and it could be a long 60 minutes for blockers.