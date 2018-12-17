Video: Michael Jordan Dances in Nightclub in Clip Shared by Dwayne Bacon

Video: Michael Jordan Dances in Nightclub in Clip Shared by Dwayne BaconDecember 17, 2018
Chuck Burton/Associated Press
There are certain perks of playing for a Michael Jordan-owned team or being a Jordan Brand athlete—like being able to "wobble" with M.J. himself.
Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon gave fans an inside look at what it's like to party with His Airness:
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
MJ hitting the Wobble in the club 🐐 (via @BaconDwayne1000) https://t.co/kKunDtSdWx
What a time.
Report: Thunder Pick Up Donovan's Contract Option