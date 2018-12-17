Video: Michael Jordan Dances in Nightclub in Clip Shared by Dwayne Bacon

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan watches his team against the Detroit Pistons with players Frank Kaminsky, left, and Dwayne Bacon, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

There are certain perks of playing for a Michael Jordan-owned team or being a Jordan Brand athlete—like being able to "wobble" with M.J. himself.

Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon gave fans an inside look at what it's like to party with His Airness:

What a time.

Related

    Report: Thunder Pick Up Donovan's Contract Option

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thunder Pick Up Donovan's Contract Option

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Stephanie Ready to Join Turner Sports

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Stephanie Ready to Join Turner Sports

    charlotteobserver
    via charlotteobserver

    NBA All-Star Voting Schedule Released ➡️

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    NBA All-Star Voting Schedule Released ➡️

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Exec: LA Will 'Probably' Trade Ingram at Some Point

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Exec: LA Will 'Probably' Trade Ingram at Some Point

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report