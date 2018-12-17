Marcus Peters Confronts Fan on Video: 'Talk That S--t Now, N---a'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 16: Cornerback Marcus Peters #22 of the Los Angeles Rams urges on the crowd during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters got into a verbal altercation with a fan during Sunday night's 30-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

The situation began when the two-time Pro Bowler was on the bench and escalated as the first-year Ram made his way over to the stands.

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language.)

It's not clear if this was the beginning of the beef or what else had been said leading up to that point.

Peters finished the game with five total tackles.

