Champions League Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-16 Fixtures

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Manchester United will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, while last year's finalists Liverpool will face German champions Bayern Munich.

In another eye-catching tie from Monday's draw, Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Spanish capital with Juventus to take on Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Lyon will go up against Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur face Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid, the winners of the competition for the last three years in succession, will meet Ajax.

Here's how the draw shapes up for the first knockout stage of this year's competition and a preview of what's to come as these 16 sides look to plot their way to the final at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on June 1.

Teams named first will play the first leg at home.

The first legs will be played on February 12, 13, 19 or 20. The second legs will be played on March 5, 6, 12 or 13.

Preview

Following on from a disappointing performance in a 3-1 loss against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho would have hoped for a favourable draw in the Champions League. PSG are certainly not that.

While the French side have flaws, they have the attacking quality in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani to cause any team in world football big issues.

Football writer Liam Canning doesn't fancy United's chances:

For PSG, it's the kind of tie they should be negotiating emphatically if they have any serious hopes of going all the way in the competition this year. Having emerged from a group that contained Liverpool and Napoli, Thomas Tuchel's side will definitely be confident.

Elsewhere, one of the main themes of the draw is a trio of Premier League sides being pitted against three German teams.

The Bundesliga Twitter account is looking forward to the matches:

The standout game of the three sees Liverpool meet Bayern. For the German champions, who have been short of their best so far this season, it's the toughest draw they could have landed; the Reds lead the way in the Premier League after a stunning start to the season.

In Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the former Borussia Dortmund boss, they'll be up against a familiar foe, too.

Bayern defender Mats Hummels, who played under Klopp at BVB, was quick to comment on the draw:

The matches between Atletico and Juventus will also be fascinating, with the Madrid side coming up against Ronaldo, who has inflicted plenty of pain on them in the past.

During his time with Real Madrid, the Portuguese forward had an excellent record against Diego Simeone's side:

Real Madrid will have to get past a vibrant Ajax side if they're to keep their hopes of a remarkable fourth triumph in a row alive. However, given the inconsistency of the European champions this season, the Dutch giants will believe they can spring an upset.

After impressing in the group stages, Lyon will be tasked with halting Barcelona and the in-form Lionel Messi. The Blaugrana icon has been sensational this season, with 20 goals and 11 assists registered already in all competitions.