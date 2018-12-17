Maurizio Sarri Says He Wants More from Eden Hazard as a False 9

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said he wants Eden Hazard to improve as a false nine following his excellent display against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Belgium international has been deployed in the position for the Blues in the last two games and has impressed. In the 2-0 win over Manchester City, he set up goals for N'Golo Kante and David Luiz, while in the 2-1 win against Brighton, he assisted Pedro and scored himself.

After the game, Sarri said he thinks Hazard can still make strides to be even better, per Patric Ridge of Goal.

"I think that, for us, he could be very important in this position," said the Italian manager. "He's very able to come out and play with his team-mates, very able to create spaces. Now I think that, in that position, he has to improve in attacking the box."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

With neither Olivier Giroud nor Alvaro Morata performing consistently well as a centre-forward for the Blues, it's not a big surprise that Sarri has turned to Hazard to lead the line.

When he is used in the role, Hazard doesn't provide a fixed focal point. The 27-year-old has been afforded freedom to roam around the final third, making him difficult for defenders to pin down. On the ball, he can slalom past tackles and make chances, as he did for Pedro's opener on Sunday.

This season, he has been one of the most creative players in European football:

It seems as though Sarri wants to see more from Hazard in front of goal, though. While the Belgian started the campaign in excellent goalscoring form, the goals had dried up before he slotted at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard noted the goal had been a long time coming:

While Hazard may still be at his best playing from the left flank, moving him inside is working for Chelsea.

Not only does it give Hazard even more license to move around as he pleases, but it also allows Sarri to get both Willian and Pedro into the side.

It's a front three that's more stylistically similar to the one the Italian put together during his time at Napoli, as Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon would run riot regularly in Serie A. Mertens was converted from a winger to a centre-forward under Sarri, too.

Nizaar Kinsella of Goal noted this tactical shift also allows Chelsea to be more aggressive in their pressing:

Hazard has been the most productive player in the Premier League this season in terms of overall goals and assists. The fact that Sarri still wants to see more from his No. 10 is indicative of the high standards he sets for his players.

Given the struggles of Giroud and Morata, the manager will surely assess the team's centre-forward options either in January or at the end of the campaign. For now, Hazard appears to be relishing the responsibility of being the team's creative and goalscoring force.