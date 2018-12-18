Ranking the Top College Basketball Conferences in 2018-19

9 of 9

Title Contenders: Kansas, Texas Tech

Second-Weekend Teams: Iowa State, Kansas State

Tournament Teams: TCU, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia

Could Sneak In: Baylor, Oklahoma State

Not Completely Terrible: N/A

Others: N/A

For the sixth consecutive year, the Big 12 is in great shape to have the best regular season.

It hasn't done the league much good in the tournament, though. During that stretch, the Big 12 has only had two teams reach the Final Four. Both of those teams (Oklahoma in 2016, Kansas in 2018) got smoked by Villanova in the national semifinals.

But that's more of a factoid to remember in March than it is a reason to bump this league from the top spot.

Per usual, Kansas is a top-10 team, and it has a stiff challenger with Final Four potential. This year, that team is 10-0 Texas Tech, which is somehow thriving despite losing Keenan Evans, Zhaire Smith, Justin Gray, Niem Stevenson, Zach Smith and Tommy Hamilton. Chris Beard has to be the early front-runner for National Coach of the Year because of that.

Also per usual, there are no nights off in the Big 12. Nine of the 10 teams went at least 8-10 last year, and that might be the case again this year, with Oklahoma State being the only team in the league that might crash and burn. But the 4-6 Cowboys are still ranked 77th on KenPom and already have wins away from home (by double-digit margins) against LSU and Memphis. When that's probably the worst team in the conference, yikes.

West Virginia is the only Big 12 team that doesn't already have at least one win over a KenPom Top 100 opponent. Texas has three such victories. Oklahoma has five. And all nine of Kansas' wins have come against teams in the Top 150.

The Big 12 is already in great shape to get seven or eight teams into the NCAA tournament, and it could even make a run at sending 90 percent of the conference dancing, depending on how things shake out in the SEC-B12 Challenge in late January.

Advanced stats courtesy of KenPom.com or Sports Reference.

