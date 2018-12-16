Video: Watch Khalil Mack Complete Unreal Sack of Aaron Rodgers Using His Back

Khalil Mack has gotten so good at sacking opposing quarterbacks that he tried a new technique against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

After Packers offensive lineman Jason Spriggs turned Mack around, the Chicago Bears star used his back to take down Aaron Rodgers.

It's safe to say the Bears are happy to have Mack around as they try to clinch the NFC North with a win over their biggest rival.