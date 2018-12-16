Markelle Fultz Trade Rumors: Owners Split on PG; Team Wants Quality Draft Pick

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz (20) is seen in action during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers beat the Suns 119-114. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

Markelle Fultz's future in Philadelphia remains in question.

According to Keith Pompey of Philly.com, the Sixers are "in no rush to trade" the second-year point guard, perhaps in large part because the team's "ownership group also isn’t in total agreement with what do with Fultz, according to league sources."

According to that report, the Sixers don't want to move Fultz without a quality first-round pick being packaged in the deal. 

            

