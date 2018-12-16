Markelle Fultz Trade Rumors: Owners Split on PG; Team Wants Quality Draft Pick

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Markelle Fultz's future in Philadelphia remains in question.

According to Keith Pompey of Philly.com, the Sixers are "in no rush to trade" the second-year point guard, perhaps in large part because the team's "ownership group also isn’t in total agreement with what do with Fultz, according to league sources."

According to that report, the Sixers don't want to move Fultz without a quality first-round pick being packaged in the deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.