European Club Rankings After December 14-16 Matches

1 of 12

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

20. Borussia Monchengladbach (Stay)

Gladbach held Hoffenheim scoreless this past weekend, which is actually more of an achievement than it sounds. If Manchester City, Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk failed to manage it, there's got to be an element of difficulty to it!

Sadly, they were held themselves in return, resulting in a 0-0 draw and no movement for the Foals.

19. Real Madrid (Stay)

Real Madrid have been a consistent lesson in patience and tempering expectations this season. Every time they look like they're on a roll, when you're just about to declare them healthy again, they come screaming back down to earth.

Last week's reality check was a remarkable 3-0 home loss to CSKA Moscow, who finished bottom of their Champions League group. The fact the result wasn't even that surprising is illustrative of their current plight.

18. Manchester United (-3)

It was (another) difficult week for Manchester United, who lost to both Valencia and Liverpool, heaping more pressure on manager Jose Mourinho in the process.

Qualification to the Champions League latter stages was sealed beforehand, so they still have that chip to play, but they're now 19 points from first in the league, 11 points from the top four and eight points from fifth. Given the talent in the squad, that is criminal.

17. Lyon (+1)

Lyon became the latest side to make light work of Monaco, winning 3-0 thanks in part to a silly Aleksandr Golovin red card.

Four days before they drew their fifth Champions League group-stage game in a row, 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in a mini-blizzard, and it was enough to secure a round-of-16 berth.

16. Inter Milan (-3)

Inter Milan's failure to beat PSV Eindhoven last week resulted in them being knocked out of the Champions League after squandering a four-point lead over Tottenham with two games to play.

Understandably, manager Luciano Spalletti is under some pressure, per Football Italia.