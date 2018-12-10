European Club Rankings After December 7-9 Matches

1 of 12

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

20. Borussia Monchengladbach (New!)

Replacing Eintracht Frankfurt in the top 20 is Borussia Monchengladbach, whose four wins from six games have propelled them to second in the Bundesliga. It's tight at the top of the league so that lofty position could change in the next week, but for now they command a strong position.

19. Real Madrid (+1)

Los Blancos finished off a 10-1 aggregate win over Melilla in the Copa del Rey in midweek, but the real test came on Sunday. Santiago Solari's men negotiated a severe second-half wobble to beat Huesca 1-0 courtesy of a Gareth Bale goal.

That's Huesca, bottom of the league with just seven points all season. All is not yet fixed at the Bernabeu.

18. Lyon (-2)

Last week was an off week for Lyon. As good as they can be at times, they shoot themselves in the foot on an all-too-regular basis. Their 2-0 loss to Rennes could not be avenged at the weekend as their fixture against Toulouse was called off.

17. FC Porto (+1)

Porto's current win streak in all competitions is 11. The glamour of that run is soured a little by the fact the best teams they have beaten in that time are Braga and Schalke 04, but it's still an impressive sequence.

16. Ajax (+1)

You have to go back to September to find an Eredivisie game that Ajax didn't comprehensively win. They've been destroying teams lately, really finding their groove, with PEC Zwolle the latest victims in a 4-1 defeat.