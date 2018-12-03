European Club Rankings After December 1-2 Matches

1 of 12

20. Real Madrid (Stay)

Los Blancos beat Roma and Valencia last week—two legitimately strong opponents—qualified for the Champions League round of 16 and moved up into fifth in La Liga.

This is usually the part where we'd say things are looking up for the reigning European champions, but their form has been so volatile this term we're not going to be tricked into making any more statements or projections based on the week's work.

19. Eintracht Frankfurt (-3)

This weekend the Frankfurt machine hit a slight blip. After destroying Marseille 4-0 in midweek many will have expected them to deal with Wolfsburg with ease—particularly since they were hosts.

But a feisty matchup that contained 10 yellow cards ended with The Eagles on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline. It's a match they shouldn't have lost, and it sends them plummeting to 19th.

18. FC Porto (+1)

Porto have strolled their Champions League group, collecting 13 points from five games. They've balanced that well with a strong Liga NOS campaign, and they top every group they're involved in.

17. Ajax (+1)

Last Tuesday saw Ajax seal passage to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2006 thanks to a 2-0 victory over AEK Athens.

Five days later they thrashed ADO Den Haag 5-1, and in doing so moved to within two points of PSV Eindhoven at the top of the Eredivisie.

16. Lyon (+1)

On their day Lyon are fantastic, the problem is you just never know which Lyon are going to turn up. They've proved more than a match for Manchester City on two occasions this term but have struggled to find that level consistently in Ligue 1.

This weekend's 2-2 draw with Lille isn't a poor result—Les Dogues are one France's form teams—but you know they're capable of more.