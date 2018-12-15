Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace Calls Trevor Ariza Failed Trade 'Unfathomable'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace had a frustrating Friday evening, as a three-team deal between his team, the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns fell through because of a misunderstanding between Memphis and Phoenix about which Grizzly named Brooks (Dillon or MarShon) would be heading west.

On Saturday, Wallace spoke to reporters about the latest NBA drama.

"What happened last night was unfathomable," Wallace said. "I've never experienced this before."

Wallace noted that it was "very clear about who was in the trade" to Phoenix, which has not made a public comment about the failed trade as of Saturday.

The Grizzlies general manager also revealed his interactions with the two Brookses, who got caught in the middle of a wild evening.

"That forced me to do something I've never done in 30-plus years working in this league with seven teams, is to drag two players out of a locker room and tell them they've been traded and then eventually have to come back and tell them, 'Oh, no, you haven't been traded,'" Wallace said.

Suns forward Trevor Ariza was the centerpiece of the deal, as he was set to go to Washington. Kelly Oubre Jr. was slated for Memphis, while Austin Rivers, Wayne Selden and a Brooks were going to Phoenix.

The first tip that something may have been awry occurred when there were differing reports about which Brooks was involved. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said it was MarShon, while John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 had it as Dillon.

Eventually, the deal was called off later that night. On Saturday, the Suns and Wizards agreed to a two-team deal sending Ariza to the nation's capital for Oubre and Rivers, per Gambadoro.

While Wallace is undoubtedly bothered about the deal falling apart in the fashion that occurred, he can take solace in the fact that the 16-12 Grizzlies are in playoff position. The 11-18 Wizards' season is on the brink, while the 5-24 Suns are playing out the string.