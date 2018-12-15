Santiago Solari Discusses Why He Left Isco on the Bench Against Rayo Vallecano

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari discussed why he did not bring Isco off the bench against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Solari used all three permitted substitutes during Los Blancos' 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu and explained his decision-making after the game, per Ruben Jimenez at Marca:

"My interest is in ensuring that all players are well, happy and committed and we all work for that. I try not to make mistakes in the formation or the substitutions and I do that because it is part of my job.

"With the way the match went, I brought Dani Ceballos in for Marco [Asensio] because he was tired then Fede [Valverde] for the midfield and Vini came in because he was the only forward on the bench who could replace Benzema.

"We were dominant against Rayo and should have gone in at half-time with a more comfortable lead but when you don't take your chances you will suffer."

Real Madrid produced a subpar display against a struggling Rayo team. An early goal from Karim Benzema ensured they took all three points in their final La Liga fixture of 2018, though.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan offered his view:

Real Madrid supporters also whistled Isco during Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat to CSKA. Solari played down suggestions the midfielder insulted fans with a gesture, per Sergio Santos Chozas of AS.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Isco has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid since Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui as head coach in October. The talented midfielder has made only five La Liga starts this season and three in the UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old has been an important figure for Los Blancos since he joined from Malaga in 2013. He has won four Champions League crowns and La Liga once, and is a creative presence in the Real Madrid attack.

Yet he's unlikely to be happy with his bit-part role, and his future appears uncertain with Solari in charge.

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo told Betfair (h/t Nicholas McGee of Goal) he'd like to see Isco leave Real Madrid for Barcelona.

A move to the Camp Nou would be difficult because of the fierce rivalry between the sides. But it would not be a surprise to see Isco leave Real Madrid either in January or next summer if he continues to find himself out of the team.