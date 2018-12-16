NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz in the Wake of Trevor Ariza Trade

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

After weeks of speculation and trade rumors, the Phoenix Suns have finally decided to deal forward Trevor Ariza. Though several teams were interested in acquiring the 33-year-old veteran, he ultimately landed with the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards are sending forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and guard Austin Rivers to Phoenix.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Ariza, who played in Washington from 2012 to 2014. However, the Wizards weren't exactly Ariza's first choice (as if he really had one). According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Lakers were actually his "preferred destination."

Los Angeles was interested in acquiring Ariza as well. The Suns engaged in talks with the Lakers, but nothing materialized. There are a couple of rumored reasons as to why.

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Suns owner Robert Sarver simply didn't want to send Ariza to Los Angeles.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, on the other hand, the absence of a Lakers deal had more to do with a discrepancy in compensation:

"Suns owner Robert Sarver and interim general manager James Jones were working with Ariza and his agents with CAA, Aaron Mintz and Steve Heumann, on brokering a deal with the Lakers, but it never materialized. The Lakers were unwilling to include one of their core young players in the trade, and the Suns ultimately moved back to complete a deal with the Wizards."

The truth is probably some combination of these two theories. While the last-place Suns aren't likely to make a playoff push this season, it doesn't mean Sarver wants to help a Western Conference rival do so. Of course, for the right compensation, that stance may have changed a bit.

It's now moot, though, as Ariza is a Wizard, and the Lakers are left looking for help elsewhere.

According to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, that help could come in the form of Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington. Per Deveney, Ellington was a trade target, even as Los Angeles was eying Ariza:

"Ariza may be the top option, but there are other possible targets. Among them, a source told Sporting News, is another former Laker — Heat guard Wayne Ellington, a 3-point specialist who would help LA’s struggles from the 3-point arc. Ellington is on a one-year deal with the Heat, and he has the right to veto a trade."

Ellington may have the right to scuttle a trade, but he is a former Laker. Returning to L.A. and getting to potentially play in the postseason could be enticing.

Adding depth this season would help the Lakers embark on a meaningful playoff run this season. However, the general perception is and has been that L.A. will be aggressive in the offseason and are really gearing up for a championship run in 2019.

According to Wojnarowski (via Real GM), this is why Los Angeles hasn't been willing to part with young pieces in exchange for guys like Ariza. Their main offseason target is New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis:

"Here's the line they have to walk: They're not going to give away picks and their top young players in some deal that makes them incrementally better this season because they have to save all those assets for Anthony Davis, a big trade this summer either pre or post free agency."

If the Lakers really are set on making a move for Davis, it would explain why they weren't able to put together an enticing package for Ariza. Washington got him, perhaps as a result.