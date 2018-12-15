Chris Smalling, Manchester United Agree to Contract Extension Through 2022

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Chris Smalling has extended his stay at Manchester United for another four years after signing a contract extension, the club announced on Saturday. The England international called it a "real honour" to represent the Red Devils after penning fresh terms, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Jose Mourinho expressed his happiness with the centre-back's decision:

