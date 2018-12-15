Chris Smalling, Manchester United Agree to Contract Extension Through 2022

Chris Smalling, Manchester United Agree to Contract Extension Through 2022December 15, 2018
Chris Smalling has extended his stay at Manchester United for another four years after signing a contract extension, the club announced on Saturday. The England international called it a "real honour" to represent the Red Devils after penning fresh terms, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:
Simon Stone @sistoney67
Chris Smalling signs new @ManUtd contract to June 2022, with option for extra year. Smalling: “This is my 9th season + I’m delighted to be continuing my progression. Is real honour to play for Man Utd.”
Jose Mourinho expressed his happiness with the centre-back's decision:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Jose Mourinho on Chris Smalling signing new contract: ‘I am very happy Chris has signed a new contract. Chris has been with the club for a number of years and is now one of the senior players within our squad.’ #mufc
