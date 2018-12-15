Chris Smalling, Manchester United Agree to Contract Extension Through 2022

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Chris Smalling of Manchester United in action during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester United and BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford on November 27, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Chris Smalling has extended his stay at Manchester United for another four years after signing a contract extension, the club announced on Saturday. The England international called it a "real honour" to represent the Red Devils after penning fresh terms, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Jose Mourinho expressed his happiness with the centre-back's decision:

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

