Karim Benzema Scores as Real Madrid Beat Rayo Vallecano in La Liga

Real Madrid secured their third La Liga win in a row on Saturday, beating local rivals Rayo Vallecano. Karim Benzema scored the only goal in the 1-0 triumph.

Los Blancos largely controlled the contest, and Benzema struck after 13 minutes, finishing off a well-worked move. Rayo improved after the break but rarely got near Thibaut Courtois. Benzema picked up a late knock.

The win took Los Blancos within two points of leaders Barcelona, who will face Levante on Sunday.

Solari Must Play Mariano, Vinicius Ahead of Benzema in Club World Cup

Benzema reserved one of his better performances for Saturday's derby, opening the scoring and putting together a fine overall outing.

While Lucas Vazquez provided a nice assist for the opener, Benzema set him up initially before continuing his run and slotting home. Rayo's defence didn't make things hard on the Frenchman, but it was still a lovely goal, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

His movement in the attacking third remained top-notch throughout the first half, and he presented the likes of Vazquez and Marco Asensio with a good target after the break.

But while his work was excellent, the goal he scored took his overall tally for the season to a rather disappointing number:

Benzema is a good but limited player who was an excellent fit alongside the high-scoring Cristiano Ronaldo. With the Portugal international now at Juventus, Los Blancos have been bereft of goals, as Benzema has failed to step up in his absence.

The lack of goals is a major issue for Real. They score at a significantly lower rate than Barcelona, and their defence hasn't been able to step up and make the difference on their end of the pitch.

Fortunately for manager Santiago Solari, Los Blancos are about to travel to the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup, giving him the opportunity to sit Benzema and turn the reins over to Mariano Diaz and Vinicius Junior, if both are healthy.

Both have had limited opportunities to prove they're more capable to lead the attack than Benzema, and chances like these are rare in midseason. With the transfer window opening in a matter of weeks, this is a golden opportunity to assess the duo and decide whether Real have enough firepower or need to spend in January.

If his knock isn't serious, Benzema will travel with the team, but the former Lyon man shouldn't play a minute of football until the side returns to Spain. The injury could be a blessing in disguise if it isn't too serious, forcing Solari to go to his depth options.

What's Next?

Real Madrid will face Kashima Antlers in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday. Rayo's next outing will be against Levante on December 23.