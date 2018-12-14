MLB Rumors: Cubs Contacted Troy Tulowitzki After Blue Jays Release

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly among the teams who have contacted free-agent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, the Cubs plan to send a scout to Tulowitzki's workout, but they aren't necessarily the favorite to sign him since Tulo's agent told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle that six teams have shown interest.

The Toronto Blue Jays released Tulowitzki this week despite the fact that he had two years remaining on his contract.

Tulowitzki, 34, missed all of last season with injuries to both heels.

He was also limited to just 66 games in 2017 due to a hamstring injury. He slashed .249/.300/.378 and finished with seven home runs and 26 RBI.

The five-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove award winner spent parts of his first 10 MLB seasons with the Colorado Rockies before getting traded to Toronto during the 2015 season.

Tulo never found his footing in Toronto after posting five seasons with 24 or more home runs in Colorado and hitting .299 during his time with the Rockies.

His best season with the Blue Jays came in 2016 when he hit .254 with 24 homers and 79 RBI.

Signing Tulowitzki would add more depth to a Chicago middle infield that already includes Javy Baez, Addison Russell, Ben Zobrist and Ian Happ.

Manager Joe Maddon loves to mix and match positions, though, and Tulowitzki would give him even more options in terms of potentially playing some of his infielders in the outfield more often.

There is also some uncertainty among the Cubs' crew of second basemen and shortstops since Russell was suspended 40 games for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Since Russell isn't eligible to play until May 3, 2019, Tulowitzki could serve as a stopgap with the potential to last as a full-time starter if he plays well.