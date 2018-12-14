Frank Kaminsky Carries Baby Down 40-Plus Stories During High-Rise Evacuation

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets power forward Frank Kaminsky has many talents. He can play basketball. He can dance. He's one of the better Fortnite players in the NBA. And he's pretty funny too.

However, Kaminsky can now add good Samaritan to that list.

Per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, Kaminsky was playing Fortnite on Thursday when the fire alarm went off in his high-rise building. He grabbed a box of Cheez-Its and started walking but saw one of his neighbors was trying to take a baby and a dog downstairs. Kaminsky then took action and helped carry the baby down 46 flights to get out of the building.

Like many other institutions and businesses Thursday, the building received a bomb threat. Multiple ones were made in Charlotte, North Carolina, and other cities in the United States, and threats were reported in Canada as well. Thankfully, the bomb threats never materialized.