Drew Brees Gives 200 Players, Coaches Game Balls After Setting Yardage Record

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who set the NFL's all-time passing yardage mark in Week 5 against the Washington Redskins, "surprised nearly 200 of his past and present receivers, offensive linemen, coaches and mentors this week with commemorative footballs and letters," per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.

As Triplett noted, the gesture was done as a thank you to the many people who helped Brees set the record over the course of his two-decade career.

Former Saints fullback Mike Karney, who played with Brees from 2006-2008, received one of the footballs and posted an image of it on Twitter:

The 18-year veteran, who has 73,908 passing yards, is in charge of an 11-2 Saints team that leads the NFC. The 39-year-old Brees has defied age this season, as he's completed a career-high (and league-high) 75.7 percent of his passes for 3,463 yards, 31 touchdowns and four interceptions.

A seven-time league leader in passing yards, the 11-time Pro Bowler and two-time Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year is also one of the game's best humanitarians.

He won the 2006 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and is responsible for the Brees Dream Foundation, whose goal is to "improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need." That foundation has dispersed $25 million since its inception.

The Saints quarterback will look to extend his record Monday at the Carolina Panthers.