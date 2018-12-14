Barry Church Released by Jaguars After Less Than 2 Seasons

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Barry Church #42 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 25, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived safety Barry Church, the team announced on Friday. 

The 30-year-old defensive back was less than halfway through the four-year, $21.6 million contract he signed in March 2017.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

