Barry Church Released by Jaguars After Less Than 2 Seasons

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived safety Barry Church, the team announced on Friday.

The 30-year-old defensive back was less than halfway through the four-year, $21.6 million contract he signed in March 2017.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.