B/R's Best Reads of the Week of December 15

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 15, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands on the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all the best content from the week in one place. 

     

Forgot About Dre Ball

For years, he was simply known as LaVar's nephew and Lonzo, Gelo and Melo's cousin. Now, Dre Ball is looking to make his own name: "I'm not looking to take a backseat to anyone."

      

Does Tom Brady Still Have It? B/R Asks NFL Experts and Legends

Is Tom Brady reaching the end? Legends and experts weigh in on his arm strength and skill: "He's a better QB now than 10 years ago."

      

How an NBA All-Star Rejuvenated His Teammate's Career and Created the NBA's New Odd Couple

After a trade, Damian Lillard helped Jusuf Nurkic love basketball again. Now they're inseparable: "They need to remake ... My Giant and have me and Nurk in there."  

