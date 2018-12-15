B/R's Best Reads of the Week of December 15

B/R's Best Reads of the Week of December 15December 15, 2018
For years, he was simply known as LaVar's nephew and Lonzo, Gelo and Melo's cousin. Now, Dre Ball is looking to make his own name: "I'm not looking to take a backseat to anyone."
Does Tom Brady Still Have It? B/R Asks NFL Experts and Legends
Is Tom Brady reaching the end? Legends and experts weigh in on his arm strength and skill: "He's a better QB now than 10 years ago."
How an NBA All-Star Rejuvenated His Teammate's Career and Created the NBA's New Odd Couple
After a trade, Damian Lillard helped Jusuf Nurkic love basketball again. Now they're inseparable: "They need to remake ... My Giant and have me and Nurk in there."
Report: Wizards Trade for Ariza Canceled