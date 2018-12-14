Rivaldo Says He Would Like to See Isco Leave Real Madrid for Barcelona

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has said he would like to see Isco cross the El Clasico divide in La Liga, swapping life at Real Madrid for Barcelona.

The Spain international has been out of favour at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with new Los Blancos coach Santiago Solari taking over in the Spanish capital.

Speaking to Betfair (h/t Nicholas McGee of Goal), the former Brazil forward declared he would be enthused to see the attacking midfielder move to Catalonia:

"If you ask me if I would like to see Isco in Barcelona, I would say yes.

"He is an excellent player and I think both the club and the player could do with it.

"Anyway, it is a complicated proposal, it is difficult to imagine two great rivals negotiating the transfer of a player."

Isco has recently struggled to make an impression at his club after formerly being an influential member of the squad.

The 26-year-old wizard has started only eight games in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this season, coming off the substitutes bench seven times.

Real fans booed the Andalusia-born talent as Los Blancos slumped to a surprise 3-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow at home in the UEFA Champions League.

The talented Spaniard missed a clear opportunity, triggering the angry response from Madrid supporters.

Per Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard, Solari commented about the poor reaction from the Bernabeu faithful:

"The fans express themselves and that is valid and respectable. The team always want their support and we need it. Throughout these 115 years (of Real Madrid's history), everything the club achieved came through unity. Our own and the fans with us. We hope they help us and push us [forward]."

It's not unheard of for a player to represent both Real and Barca in their career. Luis Figo famously swapped life at the Camp Nou for the Bernabeu in 2000, and Brazil icon Ronaldo played for both teams either side of a spell with Inter Milan.

Isco would be a good fit for Barca's style, but Real president Florentino Perez would be unlikely to do business with the La Liga holders under most circumstances.