Rivaldo Says He Would Like to See Isco Leave Real Madrid for Barcelona

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 12: Isco of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid v CSKA Moskou at the Santiago Bernabeu on December 12, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has said he would like to see Isco cross the El Clasico divide in La Liga, swapping life at Real Madrid for Barcelona. 

The Spain international has been out of favour at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with new Los Blancos coach Santiago Solari taking over in the Spanish capital.

Speaking to Betfair (h/t Nicholas McGee of Goal), the former Brazil forward declared he would be enthused to see the attacking midfielder move to Catalonia:

"If you ask me if I would like to see Isco in Barcelona, I would say yes.

"He is an excellent player and I think both the club and the player could do with it.

"Anyway, it is a complicated proposal, it is difficult to imagine two great rivals negotiating the transfer of a player."

Former Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Rivaldo looks on during a charity football match between Barcelona Legends vs Manchester United Legends at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on June 30, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAU BARRENA (Photo credit should re
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Isco has recently struggled to make an impression at his club after formerly being an influential member of the squad.

The 26-year-old wizard has started only eight games in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this season, coming off the substitutes bench seven times.

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 12: Isco of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid v CSKA Moskou at the Santiago Bernabeu on December 12, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real fans booed the Andalusia-born talent as Los Blancos slumped to a surprise 3-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow at home in the UEFA Champions League.

The talented Spaniard missed a clear opportunity, triggering the angry response from Madrid supporters.

Per Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard, Solari commented about the poor reaction from the Bernabeu faithful:

"The fans express themselves and that is valid and respectable. The team always want their support and we need it. Throughout these 115 years (of Real Madrid's history), everything the club achieved came through unity. Our own and the fans with us. We hope they help us and push us [forward]."

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 25: Isco of Real Madrid CF tackles Lionel Messi of Barcelona during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 25, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Gett
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

It's not unheard of for a player to represent both Real and Barca in their career. Luis Figo famously swapped life at the Camp Nou for the Bernabeu in 2000, and Brazil icon Ronaldo played for both teams either side of a spell with Inter Milan.

Isco would be a good fit for Barca's style, but Real president Florentino Perez would be unlikely to do business with the La Liga holders under most circumstances.

Related

    Real Madrid Chief Perez Wants Isco Forgiven

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid Chief Perez Wants Isco Forgiven

    José Félix Díaz
    via MARCA in English

    Juve's Cancelo Out Until 2019 After Knee Surgery

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juve's Cancelo Out Until 2019 After Knee Surgery

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Juve to Rest Ronaldo Over Holiday Period

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juve to Rest Ronaldo Over Holiday Period

    Goal
    via Goal

    What Can Real Madrid Do to Recover from Ronaldo Sale?

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    What Can Real Madrid Do to Recover from Ronaldo Sale?

    Goal
    via Goal