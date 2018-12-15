Brighton & Hove vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Brighton & Hove vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV InfoDecember 15, 2018
Chelsea will travel to the English South Coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, as the Blues try to find their second win in a row in the Premier League.
Maurizio Sarri and his troops have failed to win two consecutive matches in the league in over a month, and that run has seen the team fall well behind Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race.
Per OddsShark.com the Blues will be 1-2 favourites in this match, while the Seagulls have 13-2 odds. A draw comes in at 16-5.
NBC Sports will broadcast the match for American viewers, with live streaming options available via NBC Sports Gold. Kick-off is at 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET.
Brighton have enjoyed a solid season so far, building a double-digit point advantage over the teams in the relegation zone ahead of the crucial festive period.
The Seagulls had taken seven of a possible nine points from their last three matches prior to a 1-0 loss against Burnley on Saturday. They've been at their best at home, taking 14 out of 21 at the Amex with just a single loss this season.
Chelsea were active in midweek and lost some of the momentum they built in their impressive win over Manchester City, playing out a 2-2 draw against Vidi in the Europa League.
As shared by Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard Alvaro Morata suffered an injury that could keep him out against Brighton:
Simon Johnson @sjstandardsport
I asked #Morata about his knee injury as he limped through the mixed zone after #cfc game earlier. He winced and shook his head but didn't provide any detail verbally. Fact he was walking unaided would suggest it is only minor. Might miss Brighton but certainly not out long-term
While the Spaniard hasn't been at his best this season the club has limited options at the main striker position. Olivier Giroud can lead the line, while Eden Hazard provided a great change of pace against City.
Giroud was on point in Budapest and talked to the club's official website after the contest:
Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC
.@_OlivierGiroud_: ‘It was good from me because I scored but I can’t be happy because we wanted the win.' https://t.co/qxlLvEfSrT
Brighton's record at home speaks for itself―their eight goals conceded at the Amex is tied for the fifth-best mark in the league―and the Blues could be in for a tricky outing. The Seagulls play a balanced discipline style of football that is hard to disrupt, but the absence of the suspended Shane Duffy could prove crucial.
Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea
