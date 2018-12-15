Brighton & Hove vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Chelsea will travel to the English South Coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, as the Blues try to find their second win in a row in the Premier League.

Maurizio Sarri and his troops have failed to win two consecutive matches in the league in over a month, and that run has seen the team fall well behind Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race.

Per OddsShark.com the Blues will be 1-2 favourites in this match, while the Seagulls have 13-2 odds. A draw comes in at 16-5.

NBC Sports will broadcast the match for American viewers, with live streaming options available via NBC Sports Gold. Kick-off is at 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET.

Brighton have enjoyed a solid season so far, building a double-digit point advantage over the teams in the relegation zone ahead of the crucial festive period.

The Seagulls had taken seven of a possible nine points from their last three matches prior to a 1-0 loss against Burnley on Saturday. They've been at their best at home, taking 14 out of 21 at the Amex with just a single loss this season.

Chelsea were active in midweek and lost some of the momentum they built in their impressive win over Manchester City, playing out a 2-2 draw against Vidi in the Europa League.

As shared by Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard Alvaro Morata suffered an injury that could keep him out against Brighton:

While the Spaniard hasn't been at his best this season the club has limited options at the main striker position. Olivier Giroud can lead the line, while Eden Hazard provided a great change of pace against City.

Giroud was on point in Budapest and talked to the club's official website after the contest:

Brighton's record at home speaks for itself―their eight goals conceded at the Amex is tied for the fifth-best mark in the league―and the Blues could be in for a tricky outing. The Seagulls play a balanced discipline style of football that is hard to disrupt, but the absence of the suspended Shane Duffy could prove crucial.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea