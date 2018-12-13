Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Recovering After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Recovering After Undergoing Heart SurgeryDecember 14, 2018
Shareef O'Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, underwent heart surgery Thursday.
It was reported back in September that the UCLA Bruins freshman would miss the entire 2018-19 season after doctors "found a medical issue dealing with [his] heart." He let the world know Wednesday that Thursday was the day he would be operated on.
Early on Thursday, Shaunie O'Neal, Shareef's mother, shared a photo from the hospital:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Shareef O'Neal underwent heart surgery today. Prayers up for a speedy recovery 🙏 (via @ShaunieONeal) https://t.co/DEFYk3loxi
Shareef himself later provided an update:
Shareef O’Neal @SSJreef
I made it,Thank you for all the love and support! I really appreciate all your thoughts and prayers, that’s what helped me through this surgery. I’m on the road to recovery, and I’ll be back soon...better than ever. His Words, typed by Mimi oneal ❤️ https://t.co/yPu2js7M2f
The 6'9", 205-pound O'Neal was rated as a 4-star prospect and No. 41 overall player in the 2018 freshman class, per 247Sports. He intends to play for UCLA next season.
