Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Recovering After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Shareef O'Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, underwent heart surgery Thursday.

It was reported back in September that the UCLA Bruins freshman would miss the entire 2018-19 season after doctors "found a medical issue dealing with [his] heart." He let the world know Wednesday that Thursday was the day he would be operated on.

Early on Thursday, Shaunie O'Neal, Shareef's mother, shared a photo from the hospital:

Shareef himself later provided an update:

The 6'9", 205-pound O'Neal was rated as a 4-star prospect and No. 41 overall player in the 2018 freshman class, per 247Sports. He intends to play for UCLA next season.