Kevin Durant Calls Zion Williamson a 'Once-in-a-Generation Athlete'

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Zion Williamson has had the basketball world buzzing for a few years, and even one of the NBA's biggest stars has taken notice.

The Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant went on The Bill Simmons Podcast recently and offered high praise for the Duke Blue Devils standout around the 59-minute mark (warning: NSFW language):

"He's a once-in-a-generation athlete. I've never seen somebody like that before," Durant told Simmons. "Zion Williamson: I've never seen anybody that's lefty that can dunk with his right hand like that, and cock the ball back so far and jump so high off two feet. I've seen people jump high, but not that way. You know what I'm saying?"

The 6'7", 285-pound Williamson became a viral sensation in high school, throwing down jaw-dropping dunks on repeat. In his first year in college, it's been more of the same. He's helped Duke start 9-1, averaging 20.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

If Williamson goes one-and-done in Durham, North Carolina, he's expected to be one of the top picks in the 2019 NBA draft. At that point, Durant will go from admiring Williamson from afar occupying the same court.