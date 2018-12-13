Kevin Lee Calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'I Ain't Afraid to Wrestle with No Man'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Kevin Lee speaks to the media during open workouts on December 12, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Stacy Revere/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov may be undefeated in mixed martial arts, but that doesn't intimidate fellow UFC lightweight Kevin Lee.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Lee explained how he wouldn't be afraid to grapple with Nurmagomedov in the Octagon.

"Everybody's afraid to wrestle with the man and that's what kinda lets him shine through," he said. "All of the sudden he thinks he's a good boxer cause he kinda clipped Conor a little bit, but it was really the wrestling threat. Conor was so afraid to wrestle with him. I'm bigger, stronger and I ain't afraid to wrestle with no man."

Lee is the No. 4 lightweight challenger in UFC's official rankings. The 26-year-old is set to fight Al Iaquinta on Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Lee has certainly done his best to try and angle for a matchup with Nurmagomedov. He said in April he had been "calling out Khabib for two, three years now."

Nurmagomedov's next opponent is unclear because he's awaiting an official conclusion to his business with the Nevada State Athletic Commission regarding his involvement in the brawl at UFC 229.

UFC President Dana White said in October he'd prefer from a fan perspective to see Nurmagomedov take on Tony Ferguson. Assuming he beats Iaquinta, Lee will continue making a strong case for himself to get a crack at the champion.

