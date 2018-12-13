76ers Co-Owner: Kendall Jenner Has Been a 'Great Influence' on Ben Simmons

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Keeping Up With Kendall Jenner has been a "great influence" on Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons.

At least in the opinion of 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.

Scott Davis of Business Insider asked Rubin what he thought about Philadelphia fans signing a petition in an effort to keep Jenner away from games. He responded by complimenting the model and television personality:

"I think it's ridiculous. I think Kendall's awesome. I've spent a bunch of time with her. I was with Kendall a few days ago and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night's sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So, Kendall's been a great influence on him, and we've won every game she's been at but one so far."

Callie Ahlgrim of Business Insider reported in November nearly 10,000 people signed the petition.

Some Philadelphia fans may not want her around the team, but Rubin is apparently a supporter of his team's point guard spending more time with her.