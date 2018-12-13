Cam Newton: Saints' Cam Jordan 'Disrespectful' for Sending Broom to Panthers

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

As the Carolina Panthers prepare to face the New Orleans Saints twice over the final three weeks of the regular season, Cam Newton is using last season (and the aftermath) as motivation.

New Orleans defeated Carolina all three times the two met last season, including in the playoffs. Afterward Saints defensive end Cam Jordan commemorated the clean sweep by sending his NFC South rivals a broom and wine.

Newton hasn't forgotten that. Not only did he call the move "disrespectful" (5:20 mark) but Carolina's Max Henson also notes that the quarterback still has the broom in his locker.

"If you need a boost ... or a chip on your shoulder for this game. I have a constant reminder each and every day when I look in my locker," Newton said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Two of the three meetings last season were decided by double digits. The third and final matchup, however, was a one-score game in the NFC Wild Card round, a 31-26 New Orleans victory.

Newton and Jordan exchanged words on the Panthers star's wardrobe last season, with the quarterback suggesting the lineman send him his address so he could hook him up with some "sauce." Well, after the Saints went 3-0 against the Panthers last season, it was Newton who received a package.

That was a topic of discussion during Newton's press conference on Thursday. The former NFL MVP even acknowledged that he and Jordan "respectively dislike each other" on the field, although there is a different dynamic off the field.

For Newton, though, the next three weeks represent a chance at payback.

"Yeah, it was wine. And they sent a broom too," Newton said, h/t The Advocate. "I ain't take the pack off, so I'm going to return to the sender if everything gets taken care of the way we know we can do it. And that's all in good fun."

"I'm ready to return to sender."

Getting revenge won't be easy, though. Carolina (6-7) is currently battling for its playoff lives, while the 11-2 Saints have already locked up the NFC South and are battling for seeding.