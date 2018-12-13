Alexandre Lacazette Leads Arsenal to 1-0 Europa League Win over FK Qarabag

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Arsenal completed their UEFA Europa League group-stage campaign with a 1-0 win over Qarabag at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

With top spot in Group E already confirmed, manager Unai Emery heavily rotated his side and handed youngsters Bukayo Saka, 17, and Eddie Nketiah, 19, starts, while Laurent Koscielny made his long-awaited return from a ruptured Achilles.

The Gunners went ahead on 17 minutes when Mesut Ozil released Alexandre Lacazette, who fired a low shot past goalkeeper Vagner.

There were few other clear-cut goalscoring chances for either side in a tame affair. Arsenal did get the ball in the back of the net again after the break, but Nketiah's header was ruled out for offside.

Nketiah Can Replace Injured Welbeck

Nketiah made his second Europa League start of the season against Qarabag and had a hand in the only goal. The teenager did well to win possession in midfield and feed Ozil, who teed up Lacazette to drive home a low shot.

James Benge at the Evening Standard praised the youngster for his role in the goal:

Nketiah thought he'd added a second on 76 minutes when he started and finished a lovely move that involved Ozil and Bukayo Saka, but the offside flag denied him.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen found his finish impressive:

He also set up Saka for a superb chance late on with a pinpoint cross from the right that the 17-year-old fired straight at Vagner.

Arsenal are short on forward options beyond Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following Danny Welbeck's injury. The 28-year-old suffered a broken ankle in November and has undergone two operations on it, per BBC Sport.

The side's head of football, Raul Sanllehi, has said Arsenal may consider signing a replacement for Welbeck in the January transfer window, per Sam Dean at The Telegraph.

Finding the right player to come in midway through the season can be difficult, and Arsenal should give Nketiah further chances to show he can fill in for Welbeck in attack.

What's Next?

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday at struggling Southampton. Qarabag play on the same day in the Azerbaijan Cup against Kesla.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.