Olivier Giroud Saves Chelsea Draw vs. Vidi in 2018 Europa League

Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Vidi and Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw in Group L of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, with the Blues winning the group to progress in Hungary.

The Premier League side had already been confirmed as group winners before the encounter, and took the lead through Willian's free-kick after 30 minutes.

Vidi equalised immediately through Ethan Ampadu's own goal, and the hosts grabbed a shock lead as Loic Nego finished shortly before the hour mark.

Chelsea were saved by substitute Olivier Giroud with 15 minutes remaining. The Frenchman curled home a wonderful free-kick to earn a point.

Alvaro Morata Lacks The Intensity to Be Chelsea's Main Striker

It was another bad night in a Chelsea shirt for Spain international Morata, and Blues supporters will be dreaming of a new striker as the January transfer window prepares to open.

The forward once again appeared to lack the fire in his belly as he led the line, and his night ended prematurely with a concerning knee injury before the interval.

Giroud was his replacement, and the France international took his chance with a precision free-kick in the second half.

Morata's lack of impact in games is becoming worrying. His ghostly movement does not fit the criteria needed to excel in England.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

The talent is present in the player, but he appears uncomfortable employing Sarri's tactics.

Morata's lack of intensity was highlighted once Giroud was on the pitch, and the Frenchman did a better job as Chelsea chased the game.

The match was a dead rubber for the Premier League giants, but pride was at stake for the west London club.

Sarri has quickly developed his starting XI into a progressive unit, but Morata is the piece of the jigsaw that doesn't fit.

The Chelsea boss will have the opportunity to purchase in the weeks ahead, and the Spaniard could struggle to regain a starting place once he recovers from his latest injury.

What's Next

Both teams are set to feature on Sunday in their domestic leagues. Chelsea visit Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, with Vidi prepared to host leaders Ferencvaros in the Hungarian National Championship.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.