Europa League 2018: Final Group Tables, Results, Qualified Teams After Thursday

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Arsenal won Group E in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, with the Gunners defeating Qarabag 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea had already confirmed their qualification as Group L winners, and played out a 2-2 draw away from home against Vidi.

AC Milan crashed out of the competition as they finished third in Group F. The Italian giants were well beaten at Olympiakos, suffering a 3-1 defeat. Real Betis topped the group and progress with the Greek side.

There was a slice of luck for Celtic who lost 2-1 to Red Bull Salzburg in Glasgow, but RB Leipzig's 1-1 draw against Rosenborg saw the Scottish champions progress with the Austrian outfit.

Villarreal edged out Rapid Vienna on goal difference to win Group G. The Spaniards beat Spartak Moscow 2-0, with Rapid beating Rangers 1-0.

Sevilla join their compatriots in the next round after a comprehensive 3-0 win against Krasnodar. Both teams narrowly qualified at the expense of Standard Liege.

Here's the final results and standings for the group phase, with the top two teams qualifying for the knockouts.

Thursday's Europa League Results

Group A: Larnaca 1-5 Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets 1-1 Zurich

Group B: Celtic 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig 1-1 Rosenborg

Group C: Slavia Prague 2-0 Zenit St. Petersburg, Copenhagen 0-1 Bordeaux



Group D: Dinamo Zagreb 0-0 Anderlecht, Spartak Trnava 1-0 Fenerbahce

Group E: Arsenal 1-0 FK Qarabag, Sporting CP 3-0 Vorskla

Group F: Olympiakos 3-1 AC Milan, Dudelange 0-0 Real Betis

Group G: Rapid Vienna 1-0 Rangers, Villarreal 2-0 Spartak Trnava

Group H: Lazio 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille 1-3 Apollon Limassol

Group I: Besiktas 0-1 Malmo, Genk 4-0 Sarpsborg

Group J: Akhisarspor 0-0 Standard Liege, Sevilla 3-0 Krasnodar

Group K: Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Jablonec, Rennes 2-0 Astana

Group L: PAOK 1-3 BATE Borisov, Vidi 2-2 Chelsea

Final Group Standings: (Top Two Qualify)

(Played, goal difference and points)

Group A

1. Bayer Leverkusen: 6, 7, 13

2. Zurich: 6, 1, 10

3. Larnaca: 6, -6, 5

4. Ludogorets: 6, -2, 4

Group B

1. Red Bull Salzburg: 6, 11, 18

2. Celtic: 6, -2, 9

3. RB Leipzig: 6, 1, 7

4. Rosenborg: 6, -10, 1

Group C

1. Zenit: 6, 1, 11

2. Slavia Prague: 6, 1, 10

3. Bordeaux: 6, 0, 7

4. Copenhagen: 6, -2, 5

Group D

1. Dinamo Zagreb: 6, 8, 14

2. Fenerbahce: 6, 0, 8

3. Spartak Trnava: 6, -3, 7

4. Anderlecht: 6, -5, 3

Group E

1. Arsenal: 6, 10, 16

2. Sporting CP: 6, 10, 13

3. Vorskla Poltava: 6, -9, 3

4. FK Qarabag: 6, -11, 3

Group F

1. Real Betis: 6, 5, 12

2. Olympiakos: 6, 5, 10

3. AC Milan: 6, 3, 10

4. F91 Dudelange: 6, -13, 1

Group G

1. Villarreal: 6, 7, 10

2. Rapid: 6, -3, 10

3. Rangers: 6, 0, 6

4. Spartak: 6, -4, 5

Group H

1. Eintracht Frankfurt: 6, 12, 18

2. Lazio: 6, -2, 9

3. Apollon Limassol: 6, 0, 7

4. Marseille: 6, -10, 1

Group I

1. Genk: 6, 6, 11

2. Malmo: 6, 1, 9

3. Besiktas: 6, -2, 7

4. Sarpsborg: 6, -5, 5

Group J

1. Sevilla: 6, 12, 12

2. Krasnodar: 6, 0, 12

3. Standard Liege: 6, -2, 10

4. Akhisarspor: 6, -10, 1

Group K

1. Dynamo Kiev: 6, 3, 11

2. Rennes: 6, -1, 9

3. Astana: 6, 0, 8

4. Jablonec: 6, -2, 5

Group L

1. Chelsea: 6, 9, 16

2. BATE: 6, 0, 9

3. Vidi: 6, -2, 7

4. PAOK: 6, -7, 3

Thursday's Recap

It was a simple day at the office as Arsenal skipped into the next round, ringing the changes as they beat Qarabag 1-0 in London.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the game, latching onto Mesut Ozil's pass to confidently slot the ball away.

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

Chelsea fought back to secure their unbeaten record in Group L, with the Blues earning a 2-2 draw at Vidi.

The Premier League team scored two free-kicks to grab a share of the spoils, but the hosts will feel they should have earned the win.

Willian beat the wall to curl his effort home after 30 minutes, but an own goal from Ethan Ampadu gave Vidi an immediate response.

The Hungarian side then stunned the travelling fans as they took the lead in the second half. Loic Nego was the hero as the visitors were dumbstruck.

However, the Chelsea bench were on their feet after 75 minutes, with substitute Olivier Giroud firing home his dead-ball effort for a point.

ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

Milan wasted the chance to advance, unable to keep the score down as they crashed away in Greece.

Olympiakos' 3-1 win gave them the second qualifying berth in Group F, with Real Betis winning the group.

Celtic fans were in full voice in their match at home to Salzburg, and despite their defeat, they push forward after Leipzig failed to win.

Sevilla and Villarreal made sure a host of Spanish teams are safely through, with Valencia among them after they dropped into the competition via the Champions League.

Bayer Leverkusen and Frankfurt will represent the Bundesliga in the business end of the competition, with Lazio, Napoli and Inter Milan the sides from Serie A remaining.

Zenit and Kiev will be considered contenders, but with the third-placed UEFA Champions League sides about to enter, the action is set to intensify.