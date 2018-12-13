Copa del Rey Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Round of 16 Fixtures

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will face Leganes in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, with the reigning champions of Europe continuing their desperate search for a title this season.

Holders Barcelona are set to travel to Levante in the next phase of the competition. The Blaugrana are attempting to win the tournament for a fifth-straight year.

Sevilla will be on the road as they visit struggling Athletic Bilbao, and Girona will host Atletico Madrid in Catalonia.

La Liga Lowdown shared the full draw, with games set to be played between January 8 and January 10:

Barca's repetitive success in the Copa will not have gone unnoticed in the Spanish capital, and it is time both of Madrid's major forces made a concerted effort to prevail.

Real last won the competition in 2013-14 when they defeated Barca 2-1, and Atleti had their hands on the trophy the previous season as they toppled Los Blancos 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

New Real manager Santiago Solari will be desperate for success this season after taking the reins from Julen Lopetegui. The Copa offers his side an achievable route to glory after a poor start to their La Liga challenge.

Paul White/Associated Press

Sevilla have performed well in cup competitions at home and abroad for many years. The Andalusia giants are Barca's closest rivals in La Liga this season and have appeared in the Copa final in two of the last three campaigns.

Los Hispalenses could go one step further this year and win the famous trophy, but a trip to Basque Country will pose some difficulty.

Barca's record in recent years has been outrageous, and they have given the Copa credibility in their approach to the tournament.

The Spanish champions have won the trophy on 30 occasions, and their dominance could be set to continue as the rounds pass towards the final.