Monday Morning Digest: Breaking Down the NFL Wild-Card Chase

Gail Burton/Associated Press

You have playoff-related questions after Sunday's action. Digest, as always, has answers.

Who helped themselves the most Sunday?

The Colts, Ravens, Vikings, Titans and Steelers all drastically improved their playoff chances, and each team will get detailed coverage in later segments of this week's Digest (so keep reading).

Did we learn anything from the Vikings' win or the Seahawks' loss?

We learned more from the Bears clinching the NFC North (they are no longer cowed by the Packers the way they were in Week 1) and the Cowboys' loss (the Dak Prescott-Jason Garrett combination remains a calamity waiting to happen) than we did from watching the Vikings beat the lucky-to-still-be-here Dolphins or getting more evidence of how excitingly average the Seahawks really are.

What about the Eagles' upset of the Rams on Sunday night?

The Eagles have a poor tiebreaker portfolio because of losses to the Vikings, Panthers and others. Even if they win out, they need a lot of help to reach the playoffs. As good as the Eagles looked, and as enticing as the "Nick Foles runs the table again" scenario sounds, the Redskins still have a better chance of reaching the playoffs with Josh Johnson at quarterback than the Eagles.

Sunday night's game was more interesting for the ever-increasing Rams vulnerabilities it revealed—they still can't defend the deep ball, and opponents are beginning to figure out their offense—than for any wild-card scenarios.

What about the Panthers?

Their tiebreaker portfolio stinks. Even if they win their next three games, sweeping the Saints, they are still at a disadvantage to Washington (to say nothing of the Seahawks and Vikings) if they win out. And unlike the Eagles, they aren't even playing remotely well.

Of the Colts, Ravens and Titans, does any team have a schedule advantage over the final two weeks?

The Titans face the Josh Johnson Experience at home next week and then host the Colts in the season finale. The Colts also get NFC East cannon fodder next week, but despite getting shut out by the Titans, the Giants are a tougher out than Washington right now.

The Ravens have a schedule disadvantage: They face the Chargers in Los Angeles next week and then the pesky Browns in the season finale. That said, the Ravens hold tiebreaker advantages over the Colts and Titans.

Is there any reason to pay attention to the Browns or Dolphins?

The Dolphins face the beatable Jaguars and Bills down the stretch and have a better tiebreaker portfolio than the Titans and Colts. They can still make things interesting.

The Browns' only playoff scenario requires a tie in the Titans-Colts Week 17 game after two Browns wins and Titans and Colts losses next week to leave all three teams at 8-7-1. The Browns' post-Hue Jackson surge was fun, but let's keep it real.

Who is playing the best football right now among the wild cards?

The Colts are coming off a pair of impressive wins and probably hold the title of "playoff hopeful no division winner wants to face," since the Chargers have clinched and are therefore not "hopefuls."

The top AFC contenders would probably love to see the deeply flawed Dolphins earn the sixth seed by virtue of Miami Miracles and early-season wins involving monsoons.

Assuming the Ravens reach the playoffs, is Lamar Jackson good enough to lead them to a win or two?

After five starts, Jackson still mixes Michael Vick-caliber highlights with throws that bounce off defenders' backs, botched option exchanges and intentional grounding penalties at the end of squirrel-in-the-freeway scrambles.

We'll have much more on Jackson later in Digest. For now, keep in mind that the Ravens have a long history of improbable playoff runs involving unconventional quarterback situations. They don't have to be great to generate postseason upsets. They just have to be Ravens.

What are the most important things to keep in mind over the final two weeks?

Several divisions are still in play, most notably the AFC North, where the Ravens are just a half-game behind the Steelers. Throwing the Steelers—and their tie—into the wild-card picture complicates everything. The same can be said for the Texans, the Cowboys or—implausibly but still possibly—the Patriots.

Unless some team like Washington backs Bills-style into a wild-card spot, all of the wild-card hopefuls have at least a chance of doing some damage if they get in, whether they are playing great right now (Colts), have a knack for upsets (Titans, Dolphins), are better on paper than they have been on the field (Vikings), are doing something unexpected at quarterback (Ravens) or just play everyone close and have lots of postseason experience (Seahawks).

There are no unbeatable teams at the top this season. And as the next few segments explore, that's great news for many of the teams huddled around the middle.