Oakland Sues Raiders, NFL for 'Illegal Move to Las Vegas' in Federal Court

The city of Oakland is seeking monetary damages in a lawsuit filed against the Raiders for the upcoming move to Las Vegas.

Per Kimberly Veklerov of the San Francisco Chronicle, the city said in its lawsuit all 32 NFL teams colluded in an "illegal cartel" that demands cities publicly finance new stadiums or be at risk of losing a franchise to relocation.

"The Raiders' illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill," Oakland city attorney Barbara Parker said in a statement. "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants' unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland."

