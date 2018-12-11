Oakland Sues Raiders, NFL for 'Illegal Move to Las Vegas' in Federal Court

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A detailed view of the tarp displaying the Oakland Raiders logo that covers mount Davis seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at O.co Coliseum on November 9, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The city of Oakland is seeking monetary damages in a lawsuit filed against the Raiders for the upcoming move to Las Vegas.

Per Kimberly Veklerov of the San Francisco Chronicle, the city said in its lawsuit all 32 NFL teams colluded in an "illegal cartel" that demands cities publicly finance new stadiums or be at risk of losing a franchise to relocation.

"The Raiders' illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill," Oakland city attorney Barbara Parker said in a statement. "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants' unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland."

     

