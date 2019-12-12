Mets, Ex-Red Sox SP Rick Porcello Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Free-agent starting pitcher Rick Porcello reportedly agreed to one-year contract worth $10 million with the New York Mets on Thursday, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported the news, noting the signing was pending a physical. Heyman added that Porcello received multiyear contract offers, but he preferred a one-year deal.

The 11-year veteran sports a 149-118 career record, 4.36 ERA and 6.7 K/9. His career apex occurred in 2016 when his 22-4 record and 3.15 ERA earned him the American League Cy Young award.

The 30-year-old hasn't fared well since then, however, as his ERA between 2017-2019 ballooned to 4.79. He also gave up a league-leading 38 home runs in 2017.

The 2019 season was particularly rough, with Porcello posting a career-worst 5.52 ERA.

Batters are hitting him hard over the past few seasons. Over the first eight years of his career, Porcello allowed just 30.0 percent hard contact one time in 2015, per FanGraphs.

However, he's eclipsed that mark in each of his past three years. Notably, Porcello's hard-hit marks against were 38.3 percent in 2017, 33.4 percent in 2018 and 34.2 percent last season. Furthermore, Porcello struck out just 18.6 percent of batters faced in 2019.

Porcello's control, durability and inning-eating ability are his top traits at his best.

A first-round pick in 2007, the right-hander has never made fewer than 27 starts since joining the Detroit Tigers' rotation in 2009. He was a bedrock on their pitching staff for six seasons before Boston traded for him prior to the 2015 campaign.

In his five seasons with the Red Sox, Porcello has averaged over six innings per start.

Ultimately, Porcello's most recent season did not go as planned, but if he rediscovers some of the success that made him a Cy Young winner, then the Mets will be getting a steal.

Porcello will now be returning to the New York metro area, where he starred at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, New Jersey.

The Mets have an open spot in the back end of the rotation behind two-time Cy Young award winner Jacob DeGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz. Although Porcello has struggled of late, a change of scenery in a friendly pitcher's park could be beneficial to his career.

The right-hander also joins a Mets team that looks ready to compete in the postseason after coming just three games short of a postseason berth last year. Many of the same faces who led New York on a second-half surge are back, including Rookie of the Year and MLB home run leader Pete Alonso.