Eric Berry Expected to Make Season Debut vs. Chargers After Achilles Injury

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who hasn't played since rupturing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season, will return to the field on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Berry's return comes in a timely fashion, as the 11-2 Chiefs will win the AFC West with a victory over the 10-3 Bolts. A loss would leave the division in a deadlock with two games remaining.

A three-time All-Pro, Berry dominated in his last full season (2016) thanks to 77 tackles and four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.