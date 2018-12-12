Eric Berry Expected to Make Season Debut vs. Chargers After Achilles Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 12, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 08: Safety Eric Berry #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs gets set on defense against the Oakland Raiders during the first half on December 8, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who hasn't played since rupturing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season, will return to the field on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Berry's return comes in a timely fashion, as the 11-2 Chiefs will win the AFC West with a victory over the 10-3 Bolts. A loss would leave the division in a deadlock with two games remaining. 

A three-time All-Pro, Berry dominated in his last full season (2016) thanks to 77 tackles and four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

