Rodney Hood Reportedly Traded to Blazers for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV, More

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly agreed to send guard Rodney Hood to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Cleveland will deal Hood to Portland in exchange for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV and two future second-round picks.

Wojnarowski added the picks are in the 2021 and 2023 drafts.

The 26-year-old Hood spent the last year with the Cavs after being traded at the 2018 deadline. The acquisition did not work out as planned, with the player struggling to acclimate to high-pressure situations and being jettisoned from the rotation at points during the team's postseason run.

Hood became a starter for the 2018-19 season following the departure of LeBron James but has not shown significant improvement with his increased role. He's averaging 12.2 points and 2.0 assists per game to go with 42.7 percent shooting.

"I base a lot off the team's success, and when the team's not playing well, you're getting your head beat in pretty much every night, it's tough to try and enjoy what you're doing," Hood said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

This trade will provide Hood with a chance to play for a better team, but his lack of postseason success should be concerning. He has also been bad on both ends of the floor for long stretches in each of the last two seasons.

Getting a player who has Hood's ability to stretch the floor is always a gamble worth taking; it's just unclear if he'll ever be better than a mid-rotation piece who at times shows lackadaisical effort. It was not that long ago when he refused to enter a playoff game in garbage time.

The Cavs re-signed Hood to a one-year qualifying offer contract in September, so they need his approval for any trade. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, so Portland is probably viewing this as a rental.