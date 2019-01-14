Kyrie Irving Out vs. Nets with Quad Injury; Marcus Smart Out with Illness

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss Monday's game with a quad injury, and guard Marcus Smart will also sit out due to an illness.

The 26-year-old Irving suffered a quad bruise in Saturday's loss to the Orlando Magic. He said he expects to return for Wednesday night's matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

In his second year with the Celtics, Irving is averaging 22.7 points, 6.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds on 48.9 percent shooting. He remains the team's offensive fulcrum and led them back from a slow start, with the Celtics now sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Injuries are nothing new for Irving. He missed at least 10 games in six of his first seven NBA seasons, many of which were due to leg issues. The Celtics have done a nice job of managing his minutes and keeping him on the floor this season, but he's still missed four games.

Smart will be sitting out for the first time all season. The defensive hound is averaging 7.7 points and 4.0 assists on a career-high 40.3 percent shooting.

Terry Rozier will handle most of the minutes at the point guard spot. Brad Wanamaker may also slide back into the rotation.