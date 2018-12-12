John Cena, Raw's Record Ratings, Vanilla Ice on SmackDown Segment in WWE News

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cena Discusses Lack of Recent WWE Appearances

John Cena hasn't wrestled a match for WWE since Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, in October, and he has only been seen a handful of times since WrestleMania 34.

Cena spoke with ESPN (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com) to discuss why he has been away so often:

"Anything that you rely on your body for an end result, time is gonna catch up with you. So there is gonna come a point where I can no longer keep up with the pace. I made a promise to myself years ago, years before I ever found my passion for being on screen, when I can't keep up with the pace, I gotta walk away. I don't wanna take a ticket buyers money and have them sit down and be like, 'Eh, he's just hanging on.' I don't ever want that feeling. So, I don't think that correlates with what I'm doing now. The biggest difficulty is trying to juggle stuff because I have learned, and I'm trying to fight this system but I'm losing, once you're in production for a movie, they don't allow you to wrestle. Because I can't go to a WWE taping and have my nose put over here.

"Not only doesn't it look good, it's, 'Man, you don't look right.' So they shut the whole movie down, [there are] 150 people that are expecting a paycheck for that movie and I just screwed them out of their wage. It ups the budget of the movie, so I just put the movie behind the eight ball of possibly being a financial success."

Cena is currently doing promotion for the movie Bumblebee, which he stars in. He was also honored with the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Tuesday for his philanthropy.

While Cena's schedule hasn't permitted much WWE time, he is scheduled to work several live events beginning in late December.

Raw Hits Record Low in Viewership

WWE Raw has been widely panned by critics in recent weeks, and the show's ratings are now suffering.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, Monday's episode of Raw drew just 2.194 million viewers, which is the lowest viewership in the show's history.

Also, the second and third hours of Monday's Raw were viewed by fewer homes than any second and third hour in the history of Raw.

Raw averaged just over 3 million viewers per week last year, but it wasn't cracked the 3 million mark this year since August.

This week's Raw was the final one before Sunday's TLC pay-per-view, and it was headlined by a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match for the Intercontinental Championship between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin.

Vanilla Ice Comments on 'Ice, Ice Sheamy'

The Bar and The Usos took part in a rap battle on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, and both Cesaro and Sheamus became viral sensations in the process.

The SmackDown Tag Team champions spoofed Vanilla Ice's "Ice, Ice Baby" with a rap called "Ice, Ice Sheamy" much to the delight or confusion of those watching.

Vanilla Ice caught wind of the performance and offered his assessment:

While The Usos seemed a bit more smooth and comfortable in their delivery, there is no doubt that people will be talking about "Ice, Ice Sheamy" for a long time to come.

The Bar will look to exit TLC with the SmackDown Tag Team titles in their possession as well, but they must defeat The Usos and New Day in a Triple Threat match in order to do so.

