Fantasy Football Week 15 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Before we scope out the Week 15 sleeper calls, let's look back at how Week 14's picks played out.

I'd be hard-pressed to do worse than a week ago. Sigh.

For the record, sleepers count as wins if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team, points-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always popular flex play—a fairly standard setup.

Detroit Lions Defense/Special Teams (279 yards allowed, three points allowed, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD): The moment Darius Slay took a Josh Rosen pass back for a score, that sealed the deal for the Lions to have a good fantasy outing. WIN

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (147 passing yards, 2 TDs, 67 rushing yards): The Ravens lost their first game with Jackson under center, but he still had a good enough game to rank inside the top 10 fantasy quarterbacks. WIN

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns (238 passing yards, 2 rushing yards, 1 TD): The Browns got a win and Mayfield played well, but he didn't light up the box score. The Browns fan in me can live with that I suppose. LOSS

LeGarrette Blount, RB, Detroit Lions (12 carries, 33 yards, 2 catches, 18 yards): The Cardinals are a good matchup. Blount had been relatively hot. Sometimes calls make sense but just don't pan out for whatever reason. LOSS

Jeff Wilson, RB, San Francisco 49ers (23 carries, 90 yards, 1 catch, 6 yards): Wilson didn't exactly have the game I hoped he would against the Broncos, but he still checked in on the back end of the top 25 running backs. WIN

Antonio Callaway, WR, Cleveland Browns (1 catch, 0 yards): This is a cautionary lesson about deep-threat wide receivers. When they have big games, they can be really big. But when they don't, they can all but vanish. LOSS

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 catch, 13 yards): Godwin was a hot waiver pickup last week, in part because everything in this matchup pointed to a big game from him. That obviously didn't come to pass. LOSS

Zay Jones, WR, Buffalo Bills (3 receptions, 22 yards): My three wide receiver calls for the week COMBINED for a 5/35/0 line. The only thing sadder than that is the fact it represents an improvement over Week 13. LOSS

Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets (1 catch, 14 yards): You know, it can't be easy to pick a group of pass-catchers who all face-plant to such a depressing extent. And yet somehow I managed to do it. Hooray for me—the anti-picker. LOSS

Arizona Cardinals Defense/Special Teams (218 yards allowed, 17 points allowed, 1 sack, 1 FR): The Cardinals didn't get much in the big-play department, but they also allowed fewer than 225 yards of total offense. That'll do. WIN

WEEK 14: 4-6 (.400)

SEASON: 60-80 (.429)

The good news is that I hit on twice as many calls as the week before.

The bad news is that WR and TE were a disaster for the second week in a row.