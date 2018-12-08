Fantasy Football Week 14 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Before we check out the Week 14 sleepers, let's examine how Week 13's recommendations played out.

Attaboys are welcome. Thrown vegetables, not so much.

For the record, sleepers count as wins if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team, points-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always popular flex play—a fairly standard setup.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (125 passing yards, 75 rushing yards, one rushing TD): Jackson spent part of the win over Atlanta in the medical tent but still managed enough yardage on the ground to finish inside the top 10 in fantasy points. WIN

Case Keenum, QB, Denver Broncos (151 passing yards, one TD, nine rushing yards): Keenum's paltry stat line against a miserable Bengals defense was a disappointment. Unfortunately, life is filled with such disappointments—or something. LOSS

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans (282 passing yards, two TDs, one INT, 43 rushing yards): Mariota got off to a miserable start against the Jets, but falling behind forced the Titans to throw the ball more than they otherwise might. WIN

Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions (eight carries, 32 yards, three catches, 26 yards): The Lions managed to stay in Sunday's game against the Rams most of the way. Had they spent more time playing catch-up, maybe Riddick's stats would have been better. LOSS

Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins (three rushes, three yards, three receptions, 18 yards): Any hopes Thompson had of a solid stat line against the Eagles died a painful death the moment Mark Sanchez entered the game. LOSS

Josh Doctson, WR, Washington Redskins (three catches, 51 yards): Doctson's production and target share went way up with Colt McCoy at quarterback. Now? With Sanchez under center? Abandon all hope, ye who enter here. LOSS

Jermaine Kearse, WR, New York Jets (GOOSE EGG OF DOOM): There's a moral to this story. Said moral is, "do not, under any circumstances ever, trust any of the wide receivers for the New York Jets." Kearse not only had no catches, but he wasn't even targeted. LOSS

David Moore, WR, Seattle Seahawks (DOUBLE GOOSE EGG of DOOM): Moore's doughnut against the San Francisco 49ers is the perfect capper to a truly miserable week of wide receiver calls. I will now hang my head in shame. LOSS

Matt LaCosse, TE, Denver Broncos (TRIPLE GOOSE EGG OF DOOM): It's bad enough that most of my recommendations missed this week. Three goose eggs is such a miserable showing that I may have to fire myself. LOSS

Green Bay Packers Defense/Special Teams (20 points allowed, 315 yards, two sacks): Green Bay's faceplant against the woeful Arizona Cardinals is the perfect capper to my worst week of sleeper picks of the year. What a mess. LOSS

WEEK 7: 2-8 (.200)

SEASON: 56-74 (.431)

I don't even want to talk about it. Now I know how Doug Marrone felt Friday morning.

Moving on.