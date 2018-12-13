NBA Trade Ideas from Latest Buzz: Deals for Trevor Ariza, JR Smith, More

1 of 5

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls Receive: Henry Ellenson, Langston Galloway, Jon Leuer, 2019 first-round pick (lottery protection in 2019; top-12 protection in 2020; turns into 2024 and 2025 second-rounders if not conveyed)

Detroit Pistons Receive: Justin Holiday, Robin Lopez

League sources told ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst the Pistons are among the leading gaggle of "teams calling around looking for ways to upgrade their rosters." Their primary need is the same as ever: a wing who can shoot and defend, rather than either/or.

Justin Holiday remains one of the most commonly pitched trade candidates potentially on the block. It isn't hard to see why. He is canning over 38 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes and has added some off-the-dribble depth to his game over the past three seasons. His $4.4 million salary doesn't break the bank, and he comes with "Early Bird" rights ahead of free agency this summer.

Every bit of that should speak to contending teams and playoff hopefuls light on financial flexibility, including the Pistons. Their shot profile is mostly fine—they're 10th in three-point attempts per 100 possessions—but they rank 28th in accuracy from beyond the arc (31.9 percent), and their 32.3 percent hit rate on wide-open triples comes in at 29th.

Getting Holiday to Detroit is more complicated than it should be. The Pistons aren't flush with assets. A straight Holiday-for-Glenn Robinson III swap works, but the Bulls need to have interest in the latter. More than that, Detroit has to be in the business of deepening the wing rotation. Trading even the disappointing Robinson (team option in 2019-20) is a lateral body-count move.

Expanding the deal to include salary dumps and a first-round pick makes the most sense. Holiday isn't worth a first-rounder on his own with free agency on the horizon, and Chicago can stomach 2019-20 salaries for Langston Galloway ($7.3 million) and Jon Leuer ($9.5 million) without torpedoing its cap sheet. There would still be a path to $30-plus million in space with both on the books if Jabari Parker's team option doesn't get picked up.

Convincing the Bulls to embrace the stank could be a tough sell. They might fancy themselves a free-agency heavyweight. They're not. The near-mutiny under head coach Jim Boylen, whose abrasive style has since been backed by vice president of basketball operations John Paxson, is a terrible look. Free agents will have other glitzy markets to choose from, with both New York and Los Angeles teams ticketed for major spending power.

Chicago should place more stock in getting an extra first for about the same going rate the Cleveland Cavaliers paid when taking on Matthew Dellavedova and John Henson from the Milwaukee Bucks. And again: Eating Galloway, who actually helps the backcourt, and Leuer doesn't preclude the Bulls from joining the July craze.