EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 16

This weekend marks the final stage before the hectic festive period in the Premier League begins. It will be our last slice of normality ahead of wall-to-wall fixtures to end the year, and this article serves as your stock check on how the best players are performing heading into it.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, eight (or more) out of 16. That rules the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Ross Barkley out for this edition.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Richarlison) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So, if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.